We have a few interviews with players from the media day now uploaded and more to follow this week including
Teammates - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2019/01/16/wigan-warriors-fan-tv-teammates/
Joe Burgess - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2019/01/16/joe-burgess-interview/
Liam Byrne - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2019/01/16/liam-byrne-interview-aims-for-2019/
Tony Clubb - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2019/01/15/tony-clubb-interview-leadership-london-and-the-nou-camp/
Still to be uploaded - George Williams, Taulima Tautai, Dan Sarginson, Joe Bullock, Jake Shorrocks and Romain Navarette
Teammates - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2019/01/16/wigan-warriors-fan-tv-teammates/
Joe Burgess - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2019/01/16/joe-burgess-interview/
Liam Byrne - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2019/01/16/liam-byrne-interview-aims-for-2019/
Tony Clubb - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2019/01/15/tony-clubb-interview-leadership-london-and-the-nou-camp/
Still to be uploaded - George Williams, Taulima Tautai, Dan Sarginson, Joe Bullock, Jake Shorrocks and Romain Navarette