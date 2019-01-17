Star Australian and Tongan centre Michael Jennings, a member of the Sydney Roosters 2013 Grand Final winning team, and currently with Parramatta Eels, is now looking for a new club. Apparently the Parramatta Eels want to offload him.
https://treizemondial.fr/michael-jennin ... la-sortie/
This is truly bizarre because Jennings is all class and Parramatta are hardly in a position to reject world class talent.
He would be a star in Super League.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2GMML_aO3A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWeX_1b8DkQ
And playing for Parramatta in 2017:
https://www.parraeels.com.au/news/2017/ ... -jennings/
