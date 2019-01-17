WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Australian and Tongan centre Michael Jennings is available.

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Thu Jan 17, 2019 6:20 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5739
Location: Carcassonne, France
Star Australian and Tongan centre Michael Jennings, a member of the Sydney Roosters 2013 Grand Final winning team, and currently with Parramatta Eels, is now looking for a new club. Apparently the Parramatta Eels want to offload him.

https://treizemondial.fr/michael-jennin ... la-sortie/

This is truly bizarre because Jennings is all class and Parramatta are hardly in a position to reject world class talent.

He would be a star in Super League.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2GMML_aO3A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWeX_1b8DkQ

And playing for Parramatta in 2017:

https://www.parraeels.com.au/news/2017/ ... -jennings/
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Thu Jan 17, 2019 7:02 am, edited 4 times in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Thu Jan 17, 2019 6:26 am
Ruune Rebellion

Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2018 6:20 pm
Posts: 180
Whilst it wouldn’t be as big a signing as widdop, it would still be a massive coup for SL
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Thu Jan 17, 2019 6:42 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5739
Location: Carcassonne, France
The big problem for a Super league club would be his asking price. He is currently allegedly earning AU$800,000. That converts to 445,000 British pounds. Even if he took a 20% pay cut, he would have to be a marquee player to fit under the salary cap of a Super League club. But who could afford him?

Leaving aside the clubs that are probably already content with their centres (Leeds, Wigan, St Helens, Catalans) and clubs that already have two marquee players (e.g. Warrington), it is hard to think of which club could afford him at close to his asking price. Hull FC? Hull KR? London? I don't know the answer.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Posted by ryano on Thu Jan 17, 2019 7:18 am
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2942
Can't see him coming over here. His missus had a sprog about 2 months ago.
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.










