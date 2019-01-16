WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Get rid

Get rid
Post Wed Jan 16, 2019 11:01 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Jan 16, 2019 11:01 pm
vastman
I never liked them but now I truly loathe them.

Stupid club monikers thatâ€™s what.

They are cheap and meaningless and imo add nothing.

All the clubs who donâ€™t have silly animal names and badges look so much classier.

HKR
Hull FC
Wakefield Trinity
St Helens (who had far to much class to ever entertain the idea in the first place)

All sound better and all have better logos and thus a far more professional look.

Of course some of the animal branded teams work better than others. Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves have a certain ring to them.

I accept there is a certain history to Salford Red Devilâ€™s though frankly I feel itâ€™s probably to late to really reclaim it.

The rest are cheap, meaningless and tbh these days not even effective - people have moved on from daft tat like that and can see straight through it.

Giants and Dragons and Broncos are all plain embarrassing. However the two worst one are Leeds Rhinos (what the hell have Leeds got to do with Rhinos) and Wigan Warriors, a seriously unimaginative steal from NZ.

Leeds and Wigan are two of our three premier clubs, hugely recognisiable in there own right. Leeds as a major city is worth its weight in gold it doesnâ€™t need a silly name tagging on, pLeeds RL was just fine.

As for Wigan, Wigan are by far our most famous and recognised club and as such need no embellishment. Whatâ€™s worse is they only seem to use the Warrior tag half heartedly, which makes it even worse.

Iâ€™m sure the amazing number of marketing experts who seem to inhabit the VT will tell me what a great marketing tool they are. Well maybe once at the inception of SL but now they just look tired and jokey so I donâ€™t buy that argument.

When Wakefield reverted to Trinity I know Carter was very nervous and only did it due to fans demands. Heâ€™s never regretted it since as Trinity merchandise flies off the shelf in a way Wildcats stuff never did. Although some of that is due to the teams improved performances the bulk is not.

Almost anyone above the age of 20 prefers tradition to silly cartoon names and badges. If Leeds dropped the Rhino motif I donâ€™t think they would lose a penny, in fact I recon they would only gain. Whilst the prestige of just being Leeds RL would be worth even more.

Get rid, grow up and show some pride in the past and some faith in the future. We are a traditional and prestigious sport, we donâ€™t need it anymore, as with imagination we can and should make our past work for us.
Re: Get rid
Post Wed Jan 16, 2019 11:27 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Wed Jan 16, 2019 11:27 pm
Look at you just trolling having at go at other clubs that arenâ€™t yours....who are you to tell Gary Hetherington how to run his club etc etc etc.

In seriousness thereâ€™s a big difference between Leeds and Wakefield when it comes to marketing itself. Wakefield doesnâ€™t have another big sports team under that name like Leeds do with Leeds United in football.

In a city where if you call yourself a Leeds fan people automatically assume you mean football, then the Rhinos name does help differentiate us and give us our own identity, Wakefield or St Helens not having a football team donâ€™t have that problem.

When it comes to these names though why donâ€™t people ever criticise NRL clubs for having them? Or NFL clubs, with worldwide name like Dallas COWBOYS, New York GIANTS and Miami DOLPHINS, these more successful leagues and sports do just fine with them yet apparently theyâ€™re a problem for the stuttering SL.
Re: Get rid
Post Wed Jan 16, 2019 11:42 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Jan 16, 2019 11:42 pm
vastman
ThePrinter wrote:
Look at you just trolling having at go at other clubs that arenâ€™t yours....who are you to tell Gary Hetherington how to run his club etc etc etc.

In seriousness thereâ€™s a big difference between Leeds and Wakefield when it comes to marketing itself. Wakefield doesnâ€™t have another big sports team under that name like Leeds do with Leeds United in football.

In a city where if you call yourself a Leeds fan people automatically assume you mean football, then the Rhinos name does help differentiate us and give us our own identity, Wakefield or St Helens not having a football team donâ€™t have that problem.

When it comes to these names though why donâ€™t people ever criticise NRL clubs for having them? Or NFL clubs, with worldwide name like Dallas COWBOYS, New York GIANTS and Miami DOLPHINS, these more successful leagues and sports do just fine with them yet apparently theyâ€™re a problem for the stuttering SL.


I actually agree with much of what you say and how Iâ€™m trolling I donâ€™t know.

However Rhino, there has to be better.

The NRL is very different thatâ€™s why no one is so critical. They have embraced the American style of franchise for want of a better word.

Few of there clubs are original line ups. Many are off the shelf brand new. I suppose you can do what you like where there is no tradition.

Also a lot of the NSWRL teams were already known unofficially by their nicknames long before they started marketing it. Bulldogs, Roosters, Sea Eagles were all in common parlance even when I lived there in the early seventies.

It was already part of their game, they just rationalised it to suit them.
