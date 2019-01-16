How does everyone see our start to season going? Obviously we got away to a flyer last season winning 4 from 4.
I believe more consistency is required if we are going to achieve top 5, too often last year we won a few games, lost a few, won a few etc.
With the squad we have now id like to think we are going into every game thinking we can win (home & away) rather than just hoping we keep the scoreboard below 40. To be honest this has been the same over the last couple of seasons.
London (A) - Should be a comfortable win however always difficult to play the team promoted in the first game of the season
Saints (H) - We beat them last year in red hot form so no reason why we can't repeat this. Don't get me wrong a big test but home form is important.
Catalan (H) - Always seem to struggle at home against Catalan (from memory) however its known they don't travel well. I'd like to think we can win this one.
Leeds (A) - I always enjoy a night game at Leeds. They have signed well but is it too early for them to gel as a team? Definatley a winnable game.
What would people be happy with from the first 4 games? In my mind its 2/4 minimum?
