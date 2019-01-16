WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Start to the season

Start to the season
Post Wed Jan 16, 2019 5:03 pm
Posted by wakefield1990 on Wed Jan 16, 2019 5:03 pm
wakefield1990 Stevo's Armpit
How does everyone see our start to season going? Obviously we got away to a flyer last season winning 4 from 4.

I believe more consistency is required if we are going to achieve top 5, too often last year we won a few games, lost a few, won a few etc.

With the squad we have now id like to think we are going into every game thinking we can win (home & away) rather than just hoping we keep the scoreboard below 40. To be honest this has been the same over the last couple of seasons.

London (A) - Should be a comfortable win however always difficult to play the team promoted in the first game of the season

Saints (H) - We beat them last year in red hot form so no reason why we can't repeat this. Don't get me wrong a big test but home form is important.

Catalan (H) - Always seem to struggle at home against Catalan (from memory) however its known they don't travel well. I'd like to think we can win this one.

Leeds (A) - I always enjoy a night game at Leeds. They have signed well but is it too early for them to gel as a team? Definatley a winnable game.

What would people be happy with from the first 4 games? In my mind its 2/4 minimum?
Post Wed Jan 16, 2019 5:26 pm
Posted by Trojan Horse on Wed Jan 16, 2019 5:26 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
I think if we are targeting top 5 we should be looking at 3 wins from those. If the players want to get in the finals then they have the ability. It’s all about whether we match it with the attitude and mentality going into the games. We have been slowly progressing and we are at that point this season imo. We either push on or regress somewhat. The only way to push on is make the finals. Anything less than a 5th place finish will be below par.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

