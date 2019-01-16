Yorkshire Cup Final â€“ Batley (A) Sunday 20th Jan 2pm
Predictions? I think this will be tough. Itâ€™s going to be cold. Playing at Batley is never easy. At least Kear knows the opposition well. A lot depends on the side he picks. Itâ€™s an interesting one since itâ€™s still a pre-season game yet the fact that itâ€™s a final means it means a little bit more. Do we approach it in the way we would a league game? Or do we use it as a chance to give the fringe players a final chance to stake a claim? We have one more pre season game versus Toronto that might fulfil that purpose.
Given the current injuries to Hitchcox, Crossley, Peltier, Wilson and Bustin weâ€™re a way of full strength up front. Iâ€™m assuming Bustin is out for a while â€“ has anyone heard anything? As for Wilson he broke his thumb so that could be a few weeks before heâ€™s back. When I saw Batley play Odsal they looked like they had some very big lads. They also looked well drilled and have a bit of pace in Jonny Campbell and power in Wayne Rettie.
If we are going full strength I think Iâ€™d go with a 20 man squad looking like this:
Pickersgill
Rickett â€“ or DFJ if he can play on the right
Evans â€“ in front of Gibson now IMO
Webster
Ryan
Chisholm
Lilley
Kirk
Wildie
Magrin
Farrell
Minchella
Wood
Green
Flanagan
Hodgson
Keyes â€“ might start if heâ€™s over the back spasms.
Storton
Foster/Scurr â€“ I donâ€™t think Oâ€™Sullivan is 1st team quality yet.
Gibson
