WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Yorkshire Cup Final â€“ Batley (A) Sunday 20th Jan 2pm

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Yorkshire Cup Final â€“ Batley (A) Sunday 20th Jan 2pm

Post a reply
Posted by Bullseye on Wed Jan 16, 2019 3:05 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 171
Rep Position: 14th / 77,374
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28970
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Yorkshire Cup Final â€“ Batley (A) Sunday 20th Jan 2pm

Predictions? I think this will be tough. Itâ€™s going to be cold. Playing at Batley is never easy. At least Kear knows the opposition well. A lot depends on the side he picks. Itâ€™s an interesting one since itâ€™s still a pre-season game yet the fact that itâ€™s a final means it means a little bit more. Do we approach it in the way we would a league game? Or do we use it as a chance to give the fringe players a final chance to stake a claim? We have one more pre season game versus Toronto that might fulfil that purpose.

Given the current injuries to Hitchcox, Crossley, Peltier, Wilson and Bustin weâ€™re a way of full strength up front. Iâ€™m assuming Bustin is out for a while â€“ has anyone heard anything? As for Wilson he broke his thumb so that could be a few weeks before heâ€™s back. When I saw Batley play Odsal they looked like they had some very big lads. They also looked well drilled and have a bit of pace in Jonny Campbell and power in Wayne Rettie.

If we are going full strength I think Iâ€™d go with a 20 man squad looking like this:

Pickersgill
Rickett â€“ or DFJ if he can play on the right
Evans â€“ in front of Gibson now IMO
Webster
Ryan
Chisholm
Lilley
Kirk
Wildie
Magrin
Farrell
Minchella
Wood

Green
Flanagan
Hodgson
Keyes â€“ might start if heâ€™s over the back spasms.
Storton
Foster/Scurr â€“ I donâ€™t think Oâ€™Sullivan is 1st team quality yet.
Gibson
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Posted by Nothus on Wed Jan 16, 2019 3:38 pm
Nothus User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 66
Rep Position: 49th / 77,374
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 5069
Location: Bradford
They can dress it up all they want but make no mistake, this is a friendly match and nothing more.
No point taking any risks on anyone, I'd much rather Kear used games like this to assess the level at which our fringe/reserve players are at.

Any danger of the pitch freezing this weekend?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 230359, Fax Machine, Johnbulls, Nothus, Scarey71, woolly07 and 94 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,834,5591,36177,3744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)