WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - wakefield friendly 22nd jan (tuesday!)

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk wakefield friendly 22nd jan (tuesday!)

Post a reply
wakefield friendly 22nd jan (tuesday!)
Post Wed Jan 16, 2019 1:34 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Wed Jan 16, 2019 1:34 pm
GIANTSRL User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 75
Rep Position: 46th / 77,374
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 14717
Location: Huddersfield
think we play workington this weekend away but that will be the youngsters so our second pre season game is away to our old friend the wildcats...

strange one on a tuesday night

another chance for mcintosh to stake his claim for full back

frawley and gaskell.. who both looked good against bradford... gaskell especially!

maybe see the debut of uate and some that missed the bradford game... clough/taai

be nice if the club could announce a squad before the game this time..
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GiantJake1988, karetaker, NEtrinity, ratticusfinch and 73 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,834,5381,43777,3744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)