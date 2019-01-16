think we play workington this weekend away but that will be the youngsters so our second pre season game is away to our old friend the wildcats...
strange one on a tuesday night
another chance for mcintosh to stake his claim for full back
frawley and gaskell.. who both looked good against bradford... gaskell especially!
maybe see the debut of uate and some that missed the bradford game... clough/taai
be nice if the club could announce a squad before the game this time..
strange one on a tuesday night
another chance for mcintosh to stake his claim for full back
frawley and gaskell.. who both looked good against bradford... gaskell especially!
maybe see the debut of uate and some that missed the bradford game... clough/taai
be nice if the club could announce a squad before the game this time..