Wakefield Trinity Balance

Balance
Post Wed Jan 16, 2019 9:10 am
Posted by vastman on Wed Jan 16, 2019 9:10 am


I was going to post this on the Cas thread but itâ€™s locked but I think itâ€™s worth saying.

Cas have been caught in a classic catch 22 here. They have built their pack around aggression which is fine but with that comes aggressive personalities. Eventually something or someone is going to blow.

On the field over the last few years the main factor in them winning against us has been their more aggressive pack. However there seems to be no balance with only Gale capable of a smile. Far too many young players without family commitments thus far to much testosterone or at least thatâ€™s how it appears to me.

We at least have players who play with a smile. Real personalities like Kirmond and Fifita. Both can be a bit daft but I canâ€™t imagine either takes it too far.

Sometimes I think maybe we are too nice but I donâ€™t think we are I just think a lot of our players are more grounded. Whether thatâ€™s better I donâ€™t teally know but what Iâ€™m convinced about is that players like Lyne, BJB, Crowther and even TJ wouldnâ€™t have had the time and space to develop at Cas that weâ€™ve given them.

It just shows how hard it is to build a team and it has shown at Cas a lot. Brilliant at the bread and butter stuff but in the big games the always look like 17 strangers to me. That imo is down to gear the fear of being the one who blew it and knowing that there would be little sympathy.

Of course we are yet to be tried and we too could fail in a spectacular way but it wouldnâ€™t be for the same reasons.

Brough has been brought in I suspect to add a little edge but itâ€™s hardly overkill and even heâ€™s older, wiser and more mellow than he used to be or at least I hope so.

I donâ€™t think Cas will implode but Iâ€™m hoping the bubble has if not burst then itâ€™s at least deflated a bit.
Re: Balance
Post Wed Jan 16, 2019 9:32 am
Posted by LardoCabin on Wed Jan 16, 2019 9:32 am


Jeeze, never heard so much rubbish in my life Vastman, so the reason they had a falling out in a warm weather training camp is because they have an aggressive pack? and apparently no family commitments (Which is strange, because that is just not true is it ? )Nothing to do with that is it? Lets be honest, is this you just trying to make yourself feel better about your pack because it gets beaten up by Cas`s every single time you play them? There pack is no more aggressive than any other, they are just better. Moors, Watts, JSL etc all walk into most SL teams.

Only Gale capable of a smile? You very rarely see JSL without a smile on his face or laughing.. Do you ever get it right?

Users browsing this forum: 1873, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, LardoCabin, Manuel, Mick Amos 9 WTW, NEtrinity, phe13, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, Trin3195, vastman, wrencat1873, wtid71 and 122 guests

