Lots of positives from yesterdays game :
- All the lamps in the floodlights were working
- Liked the look of the front of the Benidorm flats that seemed to have had a close season make over
- Ryan Hampshire had a belter and what a try
- Craig Kopjack looks the business
- Baldwin carried the ball well
- Ben Reynolds defended very very well, some quality tackling
- Jowitt had a great game
- Crowther, Batch and Horo were great in defense
- Randell is a tackling machine
- Big Dave looked to be back on track
- Arundel went well
- Corporate was full, excellent work by the Verity and her team
- Good defense in second half
Sort out the obvious game management problem where the team lose respect for possession after scoring first try and I think we will go well. One thing for certain Chester has several selection problems on is hands.
