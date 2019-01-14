WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Positives from Hull game

Positives from Hull game
Post Mon Jan 14, 2019 4:59 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Mon Jan 14, 2019 4:59 pm
Lots of positives from yesterdays game :
- All the lamps in the floodlights were working
- Liked the look of the front of the Benidorm flats that seemed to have had a close season make over
- Ryan Hampshire had a belter and what a try
- Craig Kopjack looks the business
- Baldwin carried the ball well
- Ben Reynolds defended very very well, some quality tackling
- Jowitt had a great game
- Crowther, Batch and Horo were great in defense
- Randell is a tackling machine
- Big Dave looked to be back on track
- Arundel went well
- Corporate was full, excellent work by the Verity and her team
- Good defense in second half

Sort out the obvious game management problem where the team lose respect for possession after scoring first try and I think we will go well. One thing for certain Chester has several selection problems on is hands.
Re: Positives from Hull game
Post Mon Jan 14, 2019 5:08 pm
Posted by Dunkirk Spirit on Mon Jan 14, 2019 5:08 pm
Trinity TV now showing Hull match from gantry west terrace
Re: Positives from Hull game
Post Mon Jan 14, 2019 5:43 pm
Posted by vastman on Mon Jan 14, 2019 5:43 pm
You’re wrong about the floodlights I’m afraid.

Also you can’t be serious about game management in a friendly in which we fielded about 26 players that saw Kirmond kicking goals, come on Belly.

Otherwise I agree.

Also a confession, you were right about PP, I don’t think he is a SR. He’s ok in attack but he simply can’t tackle unless it’s straight on. It’s not a lack of effort he just can’t seem to master it, he’s certainly not the new Solomona, shame really. He’s still pretty damn useful at prop though.
