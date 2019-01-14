Very fitting that on the day we were competing for the Dave Topliss Trophy we witnessed a wonderful piece of classic stand off play by Ryan Hampshire, reminiscent of many a try scored by Toppo. Fabulous to see Rocky create a gap when no gap existed leaving the two defenders grasping air on the half way line as he ghosted past them, then to accelerate away, jink past a very very good full back like he wasn't there, and then with blistering pace out run the Hull winger who was tracking back. Absolute sheer class, that lad is one hell of a Rugby player. Its rare in today`s modern game to see utterly brilliant stand off play like that. As I say very fitting.