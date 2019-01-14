Not going to the game in Perpignan?
Then worry not, the HGSA have teamed up with the good folks at the Shoulder of Mutton at Lockwood to host a live showing event, the game will be shown live on all the 3 screens at the venue, there will also be food available at half time, vegetarian options are available on food, but please let us know beforehand if you'd prefer vegetarian option
The game kicks off at 5pm, but the pub will be open beforehand
**PLEASE NOTE, THERE WILL BE A CHARGE FOR FOOD**
Details to follow
If you are planning on attended this event, due to numbers, could you please mark yourself as going if you are a Facebook user https://www.facebook.com/events/394728611300173/ and/or contact nathanieljames17@gmail.com so he can also add you to the list.
Anymore details will be announced in due course
Thanks for your support
#hgsasavethedate
