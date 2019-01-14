WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan v Giants, HGSA event

Catalan v Giants, HGSA event
Post Mon Jan 14, 2019 11:54 am
Posted by H.G.S.A on Mon Jan 14, 2019 11:54 am
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:06 pm
Posts: 97
Location: Turnbridge WMC/Legends bar
Not going to the game in Perpignan?

Then worry not, the HGSA have teamed up with the good folks at the Shoulder of Mutton at Lockwood to host a live showing event, the game will be shown live on all the 3 screens at the venue, there will also be food available at half time, vegetarian options are available on food, but please let us know beforehand if you'd prefer vegetarian option

The game kicks off at 5pm, but the pub will be open beforehand

**PLEASE NOTE, THERE WILL BE A CHARGE FOR FOOD**

Details to follow

If you are planning on attended this event, due to numbers, could you please mark yourself as going if you are a Facebook user https://www.facebook.com/events/394728611300173/ and/or contact nathanieljames17@gmail.com so he can also add you to the list.

Anymore details will be announced in due course

Thanks for your support

#hgsasavethedate

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, Google [Bot], H.G.S.A, Huddsgiants11 and 62 guests

