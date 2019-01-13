A bit gobsmacked to see a Â£3.50 pint of lager last season now costing Â£5 in the upstairs bar in the Benidorm flats. Â£4.50 for bitter. Enjoyed the game though
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Clearwing, FickleFingerOfFate, gastric band, judge the jules, Kettykat, MC_Wildcat, miamivice, sandcat20, Shifty Cat, Tricky2309, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin and 196 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,833,736
|1,670
|77,372
|4,559
|SET