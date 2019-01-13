Whatâ€™s everyoneâ€™s thoughts on todayâ€™s game?
Positives - new signings all went well. I thought Hauraki went well, Garbutt started poorly but got into the game and did some big minutes. Keinhorst looked decent at times. I thought Ben crooks was excellent as well, right selection headache in the centres i think.
Negatives- Atkin at fullback doesnâ€™t work for me, just donâ€™t say any real benefit. Our goal line d was poor first half, better second.
Other then that, decent work out. Think Widnes should do well in championship with that pack, some big men in there and add in gelling/inu and that young FB should do better in the backs who didnâ€™t threaten us.
Also, the wind was utter madness
Positives - new signings all went well. I thought Hauraki went well, Garbutt started poorly but got into the game and did some big minutes. Keinhorst looked decent at times. I thought Ben crooks was excellent as well, right selection headache in the centres i think.
Negatives- Atkin at fullback doesnâ€™t work for me, just donâ€™t say any real benefit. Our goal line d was poor first half, better second.
Other then that, decent work out. Think Widnes should do well in championship with that pack, some big men in there and add in gelling/inu and that young FB should do better in the backs who didnâ€™t threaten us.
Also, the wind was utter madness