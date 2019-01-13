WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How to write a novel.

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net How to write a novel.

Post a reply
How to write a novel.
Post Sun Jan 13, 2019 7:15 pm
Posted by glee on Sun Jan 13, 2019 7:15 pm
glee Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 104th / 77,372
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1996
Location: Sandbeds Keighley
I am the author of six novels One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn, Two Seasons and Three Good Years. On Saturday 19th January from 2 p.m. I will be in the Roots and Shoots Health Food shop in Cavendish Street in Keighley showing how to write a novel based on your own life and times.
My latest novel is set during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons and has a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League.
More details shown on my web site www.geofflee.net and on the web site of the publisher London League Publications. Visit www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on fiction.
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, dddooommm, glee, H.G.S.A, Marvin Goolash, Nothus, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump and 149 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,833,7101,83677,3724,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)