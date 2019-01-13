I am the author of six novels One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn, Two Seasons and Three Good Years. On Saturday 19th January from 2 p.m. I will be in the Roots and Shoots Health Food shop in Cavendish Street in Keighley showing how to write a novel based on your own life and times.
My latest novel is set during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons and has a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League.
More details shown on my web site www.geofflee.net and on the web site of the publisher London League Publications. Visit www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on fiction.
