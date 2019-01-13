During the last twenty years I'm fairly confident that our club has the best win ratio in pro RL in the world , that fact has been wasted IMO with regards our attempts , or more precisely our lack of attempts to build our fan base
This combined with the move into the LSV should have been exploited to build a new young support base to take us into the future be that as a top tier club or a 2 nd tier club , and also to remove the sort of current issues we are now seeing
To achieve this requires investment , and until we decide to make this investment a priority we will continue to see the potential instability we are having to deal with
