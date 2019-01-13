WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-Branding

Sun Jan 13, 2019 10:31 am
TrinTrin
Re-Branding is on its way ! However, a change in name will not be the only thing to change ! The new name is to be Mega super league ? - - will there be the main league which would be Mega in name having Euro & Canadian teams, only those with high capital & gates - also heavy sponsorship with steamed tv for fans who will pay per match to view ? These teams would share that/ those payments as though through the turnstile ?
Supplemental, super league still to run with teams from existing super league that don't make the mega league, ie bottom 8 or six ?
Big changes are due when the current sky deal ends ! It will not run on an extended deal on the same format with a raise in money-deal,
Any thoughts guys ?
I still say up the Trin & hope we have grown enough to be included in what is to come within the top grade system chosen !!!

