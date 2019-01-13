Re-Branding is on its way ! However, a change in name will not be the only thing to change ! The new name is to be Mega super league ? - - will there be the main league which would be Mega in name having Euro & Canadian teams, only those with high capital & gates - also heavy sponsorship with steamed tv for fans who will pay per match to view ? These teams would share that/ those payments as though through the turnstile ?
Supplemental, super league still to run with teams from existing super league that don't make the mega league, ie bottom 8 or six ?
Big changes are due when the current sky deal ends ! It will not run on an extended deal on the same format with a raise in money-deal,
Any thoughts guys ?
I still say up the Trin & hope we have grown enough to be included in what is to come within the top grade system chosen !!!
Supplemental, super league still to run with teams from existing super league that don't make the mega league, ie bottom 8 or six ?
Big changes are due when the current sky deal ends ! It will not run on an extended deal on the same format with a raise in money-deal,
Any thoughts guys ?
I still say up the Trin & hope we have grown enough to be included in what is to come within the top grade system chosen !!!