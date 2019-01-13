In yesterdayâ€™s YEP Josh Walters says he signed a new contract last season. Was he given the deal when we were still under McDermott or was this when Sir Kevin Sinfield had taken over?
Granted Walters played quite a few games in our injury crisis last year. However considering he is IMO behind Ward, Ablett, Ferres, Merrin, JJB, Smith, Sutcliffe and now new signing Donaldson, not to mention the promising England academy forwards we have coming through, his new contract seems a strange/wrong decision.
I can only see him playing on DR for Featherstone this year, do Featherstone pay to use our players under this deal?
