A novel event in Cavendish Street
Sat Jan 12, 2019 7:36 pm
glee
I am the author of the novels One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn, Two Seasons and Three Good Years all of which are set against a strong Rugby League background.
On Saturday January 19th starting at 2 p.m. I will be explaining how to write a novel based broadly around your own life and times. It will be held in the Roots and Shoots Health Food shop in Cavendish Street.
The series starts during the winter of 1962/63. Number six novel is set during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons with a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League and with an iconic photo of "The Dream" on the front cover.
Admission is free and so is departure if you are easily bored!
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]
Re: A novel event in Cavendish Street
Sat Jan 12, 2019 7:48 pm
StephanieM
Best wishes to a fellow author. Sadly I work on Saturday's, so wont be able to get there
