For those of you who cannot make tomorrow's game, the radio commentary will be brought to you by myself and Ben (who plays for the PDRL side) on Rhubarb Radio. We are looking to make a few changes this year to imrpove the service. Please support your fellow Wakefield fans and local radio station. I hope you will all do this throughout the season. We will have full commentary of all Wakefield games home and away this year (except Catalan - we're not rich ) . Hopefully we will be able to continue improving the sevice so it can eb the best it can be for you guys.
Lastly, I know I talk rubbish so you do not need to reiterate this in expletive ridden messages.
Lastly, I know I talk rubbish so you do not need to reiterate this in expletive ridden messages.