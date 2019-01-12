There is a coach going to Whitehaven on 17th Feb. Get on it. We need as many as poss up there to support the lads. To send more than one coach would be great.Be positive.Remember the cream always comes to the top.
There are 9 places remaining on our 35 seater bus. Please call 07754708507 for further details or to book a seat.
We will be leaving Weatherspoons at 10:30 and returning straight home after the match. Prices are £10 for Supporters Club Members or £15 for non members. We are also trying to arrange a pick up in the Skipton area.
We will also provide all our junior members with free drinks and snacks.
