Right, here's the cost (partly to the fans apparently) of signing Gregg:-
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2019/01/1 ... g-mcnally/
It would seem that the fans are being asked, to compensate for the club's past policies having reduced the number of members in LISA!
The second paragraph looks like it's been literally translated from a foreign language! Certainly not Mike Latham's style!
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2019/01/1 ... g-mcnally/
It would seem that the fans are being asked, to compensate for the club's past policies having reduced the number of members in LISA!
The second paragraph looks like it's been literally translated from a foreign language! Certainly not Mike Latham's style!