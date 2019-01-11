WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - FRIENDLY | Doncaster RL (A)

Fri Jan 11, 2019 4:24 pm
Posted by Frosties. on Fri Jan 11, 2019 4:24 pm
The squad in full is:
24. Luke Briscoe
25. James Donaldson
14. Brad Dwyer
21. Ashton Golding
9. Corey Johnson
16. Loui McConnell
8. Anthony Mullally
23. Muizz Mustapha
3. Harry Newman
19. Mikolaj Oledzki
18. Jack Ormondroyd
10. Brad Singleton
22. Cameron Smith
7. Harvey Spence
5. Alex Sutcliffe
11. Owen Trout
12. Dan Waite-Pullan
15. Josh Walters
1. Liam Whitton
Posted by Frosties. on Fri Jan 11, 2019 4:30 pm
Whitton
Briscoe Walters Sutcliffe Newman
Golding Spence
Singleton Dwyer Oledzki
Donaldson Waite-Pullan
Smith

Johnson Trout Mcconell Mustapha Mullally Ormondroyd

