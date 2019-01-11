25 man squad for Hull as follows -
Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Jordan Baldwinson
James Batchelor
Danny Brough
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
David Fifita
Keegan Hirst
Justin Horo
Craig Huby
Tom Johnstone
Ben Jones-Bishop
Max Jowitt
George King
*Danny Kirmond*
Craig Kopczak
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Pauli Pauli
Tyler Randell
Ben Reynolds
Bill Tupou
