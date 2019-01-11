Reputation Points: 1 Rep Position: 113th / 77,367 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sat May 12, 2012 3:47 pm Posts: 47
Going in a few weeks. Iâ€™m sure plenty of you have been there. Anyone recommend whatâ€™s to do, apart from Auschwitz. Any decent bars or restaurants I should visit? Anywhere good to go sightseeing? Thanks in advance.
Lovely city. Loads of decent bars and restaurants in and around the main square and the smaller squares like in the Jewish quarter. The salt mine is quite a decent trip. Tatras mountains are beautiful. Depends how long you're there.
