Krakow

Krakow
Fri Jan 11, 2019 12:35 pm
Posted by Vikingsufferer on Fri Jan 11, 2019 12:35 pm
Going in a few weeks. Iâ€™m sure plenty of you have been there. Anyone recommend whatâ€™s to do, apart from Auschwitz. Any decent bars or restaurants I should visit? Anywhere good to go sightseeing? Thanks in advance.
Re: Krakow
Fri Jan 11, 2019 1:10 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Jan 11, 2019 1:10 pm
Lovely city. Loads of decent bars and restaurants in and around the main square and the smaller squares like in the Jewish quarter. The salt mine is quite a decent trip. Tatras mountains are beautiful. Depends how long you're there.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

