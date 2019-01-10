Very surprised that your owner has not taken the plunge here.
Back in super league and with increased publicity I thought that a big name signing or two was essential to give you a fighting chance of finishing higher than the 11th place that is required for a further season in the top flight..
Credit where it is due, your team spirit towards the end of last season earned you promotion but that will be severely tested this season after a few losses.
Also thought he missed a trick now discussing a move to Brentford FC's new stadium. London Irish RFC thought it a good idea.
Thoughts anyone.
I sincerely believe that strong London team is essential especially know that the London amateur scene is so strong, a fact that is often sadly missed up here.
