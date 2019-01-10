WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Superleague club owners

Superleague club owners
Post Thu Jan 10, 2019 8:37 am
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Thu Jan 10, 2019 8:37 am
My Mate Ronnie
Joined: Tue Oct 30, 2018 9:20 am
Never knew Wakefield have 6 owners .

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of ... lub_owners
Re: Superleague club owners
Post Thu Jan 10, 2019 8:39 am
Posted by Willzay on Thu Jan 10, 2019 8:39 am
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Let's leave out the insults please. Karen.
The Troll Collective :

Jean Capdouze

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Lebron James
Re: Superleague club owners
Post Thu Jan 10, 2019 9:38 am
Posted by little wayne69 on Thu Jan 10, 2019 9:38 am
little wayne69
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
My Mate Ronnie wrote:
Never knew Wakefield have 6 owners .

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of ... lub_owners

I've no doubt over the years Wakefield have had 6 owners, but the one's you refer to in your list are share holders not actual owners, there is a difference although in your world maybe not. :SLEEPY:
Re: Superleague club owners
Post Thu Jan 10, 2019 9:48 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Thu Jan 10, 2019 9:48 am
wrencat1873
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
My Mate Ronnie wrote:
Never knew Wakefield have 6 owners .

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of ... lub_owners



And if your information was correct (which it isn't) what is your point ?

