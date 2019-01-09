WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Out of Season Occupier #2 - Signings that delivered big time

Posted by Wires71 on Wed Jan 09, 2019 5:36 pm
Wires71
This is a more positive list of signings that came with big reputations and delivered. I'll start with ...

Morley
Langer
Boyd
Johns (?)
Andy Greg
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Wed Jan 09, 2019 5:56 pm
lefty goldblatt
Davies
Tamati
Blake/Davidson
Drummond
Woods
Posted by Paul Youane on Wed Jan 09, 2019 6:31 pm
Nat Wood and Benny Westwood
Posted by ratticusfinch on Wed Jan 09, 2019 6:51 pm
Chris Hicks. Monaghan x 2. Duane Mann. Chris Hill.
