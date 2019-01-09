WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Laurie Gilfedder.

Laurie Gilfedder.
Post Wed Jan 09, 2019 4:29 pm
Posted by Teessidewire on Wed Jan 09, 2019 4:29 pm
Bad news for Warrington, Wigan and Leigh fans comes with the death of Laurie Gilfedder in Warrington General Hospital on Monday of this week. Laurie was a memberof the Warrington Hall of Fame.
Post Wed Jan 09, 2019 4:36 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Wed Jan 09, 2019 4:36 pm
Sad sad news.
Bless him x
