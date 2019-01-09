Bad news for Warrington, Wigan, and Leigh fans comes with news of the death of Laurie Gilfedder in Warrington General Hospital on Monday of this week. Laurie was a member of the Warrington Hall of Fame. He starred for Wigan in the famous 1965 CC Final v Huntley, kicking a goal from the halfway line in the first minute.
