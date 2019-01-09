WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons v Leeds (Kyle Kesik Testimonial) Sunday 13th Jan 3pm

Posted by Double Movement on Wed Jan 09, 2019 2:52 pm
I've already posted this on another thread but thought it appropriate to put it on here too:

I've got huge admiration for Kez. Many would have spit their dummy out when they lost the captaincy, but not Kez. He's a true professional.

I would please ask everyone to put aside any issues they may have with the club because this is our chance to say 'thank you' to a guy who has been an incredibly loyal servant. It would be awful if there were only 300 or 400 turn up. Please get down on Sunday if you can. Let's try and get 700 or 800 down there.

Rugby League needs people like Kyle. He comes back for more every time he gets his nose broken!

Although he's got about as much hair as me, I hope he can continue to entertain us for a few more years to come!

Please show your support for him on Sunday.

