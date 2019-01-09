WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield away sunday 13th Jan

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Huddersfield away sunday 13th Jan

Post a reply
Huddersfield away sunday 13th Jan
Post Wed Jan 09, 2019 1:39 pm
Posted by Huddsgiants11 on Wed Jan 09, 2019 1:39 pm
Huddsgiants11 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 110th / 77,367
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 27, 2014 9:46 pm
Posts: 95
You are travelling to us on sunday for michael lawrences testimonial , i cant see your media teams promoting the game as understandably they will want you all to turn up on Saturday and rightly so,

But for anyone who cannot make Saturdays game and fancies abit of rugby league as i understand you are still bringing some first teamers on Sunday ...

https://giantsrl.com/news/article/7459/ ... ickets-now
Re: Huddersfield away sunday 13th Jan
Post Wed Jan 09, 2019 2:09 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Wed Jan 09, 2019 2:09 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 166
Rep Position: 13th / 77,367
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28943
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I think the main 1st choice players are playing in the Dewsbury game but there will be enough for there to be a decent game on Sunday.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, aliw2001, Bullseye, DrFeelgood, Google [Bot], Huddsgiants11, jayb, kaybenbull, phillgee, Scarey71 and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,832,5241,42177,3674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)