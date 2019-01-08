WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - where were at ???

where were at ???
Post Tue Jan 08, 2019 7:19 pm
Posted by Harworthdon on Tue Jan 08, 2019 7:19 pm
Ive started a new thread just so I can see if Most of the bona fide supporters are in the same frame as mind as me as to what the season ahead is shaping up like and what "the Management" are presenting us with. I didnt go last week as I was lucky enough to be iLL, So far this season we have lost about 6 players from last year and replaced them with 2 new ones ?? we have no possitive news of any more new signings a few weeks from start of season. We keep being told that Hull will prop us up all season,,, didnt come to fruition last year did it.. we turned out a poor team last week that was hammered by Hulls youth team,, what was acheived ,,, nothing.. whos going to play this week god knows ??? is it worth paying to see another whupping. I cant see promotion happening this year (or next ) with the state of where were at now, can someone tell me im wrong.
Re: where were at ???
Post Tue Jan 08, 2019 7:51 pm
Posted by Moonshine on Tue Jan 08, 2019 7:51 pm
I will make a comment that is I am fully aware a tired old cliche. Time will tell. No more no less because someone will take exception.
