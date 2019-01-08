Dear Wigan Fans,
Happy New Year from us at CST.
I thought to post this information
We have created a section purely for this historique clash in Barcelona.
We have all different airport and match transfer package choices to help assist you.
All our match transfer coaches from the coastal towns will depart approximately 9am, arriving into Barcelona centre about 10.30am, which will allow you around 3.5hrs to enjoy the Ramblas and Barca centre with your fellow fans .
2pm we will then meet up and transfer to the stadium, which we will have about 1.5hrs prior to the match to enjoy .
We want you to make the most out of this day and experience this historique occasion
https://www.catalansporttours.com/barcelona/
Hope this helps and look forward to seeing you in Barcelona
best Regards
David
