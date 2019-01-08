WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIGAN IN BARCELONA TRANSFERS INFO

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com WIGAN IN BARCELONA TRANSFERS INFO

Post a reply
WIGAN IN BARCELONA TRANSFERS INFO
Post Tue Jan 08, 2019 3:16 pm
Posted by Foti with the goaty on Tue Jan 08, 2019 3:16 pm
Foti with the goaty RLFANS Site Sponsor
RLFANS Site Sponsor
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 110th / 77,367
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2004 1:40 pm
Posts: 1654
Location: France
Dear Wigan Fans,
Happy New Year from us at CST.

I thought to post this information

We have created a section purely for this historique clash in Barcelona.

We have all different airport and match transfer package choices to help assist you.

All our match transfer coaches from the coastal towns will depart approximately 9am, arriving into Barcelona centre about 10.30am, which will allow you around 3.5hrs to enjoy the Ramblas and Barca centre with your fellow fans .

2pm we will then meet up and transfer to the stadium, which we will have about 1.5hrs prior to the match to enjoy .

We want you to make the most out of this day and experience this historique occasion

https://www.catalansporttours.com/barcelona/

Hope this helps and look forward to seeing you in Barcelona

best Regards
David
[b]www.catalansporttours.com
CATALANS DRAGONS AND RLFANS.COM OFFICIAL PARTNERS[/b]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, CM Punk, exiled Warrior, Foti with the goaty, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], JIMMY MAGNETS, KingRoss11, LondonRobster, NickyKiss, wigginswarrior and 122 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,832,2531,38777,3674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)