1) 87/8
This turned out to be a very disappointing season being relegated after winning only 9 matches out of 26, but still finishing 12 th out of 14. An exciting win over Saints by 27-21 in the Lancs Cup, was followed disappointingly by a defeat at Swinton in the second round, while 7 of the first 10 league games were lost. But a mini revival of 5 wins in 8 games included outstanding victories at Castleford and at home to Salford and Leeds. Outstanding in these matches was Shane Horo, a new signing from New Zealand. However, a home defeat to Saints in the Challenge cup by 22-12 in front of over 9,000 at H.P. heralded a slump of 7 losses in the last 10 matches. The top try scorer was only 12, in John Kerr, and only Mcculloch also made double figures. Only 84 goals were kicked, shared mostly between the 2 Johnsons.
2) 88/9
A yo-yo situation was now taking effect as the team was too good for the 2nd division, but not strong enough to say up due to the ridiculous 4 down from 14 clubs. Yet again a perfect 14 from 14 home record was supplemented by only 2 defeats on the road at York and Barrow. Captain Alan Platt led from the front, together with the one and only Timmy Street, Tony Cottrell, Andy Collier, Mick Dean, Peter Rooati and Brian Dunn. In the backs. David Ruane and Phil Johnson we’re talented half backs, together with centres Ian Jeffery and John Kerr together with top try score Barrie Ledger with 34, who I regarded with mixed feelings after breaking our hearts only 2 seasons previous. As regards the cups, we crashed out in the Lancashire Cup to bogey team Swinton. In the JPT, we got to the 3rd round at Odsal, where on a miserable,wet and cold afternoon in December, a brave display saw us lose by only 6-0. The Challenge cup saw a bitterly disappointing 1st round defeat at the Sheffield dog track, 23-17, before 10 successive wins ensured a hatrick of 2nd division championships. Chris Johnson again excelled with 114 goals and 12 tries, while apart from a Ledger, Ruane got 23 , Jeffrey 20 and Kerr 18.
3) 89/90 You probably know what happens next!! Yes, despite the purchase of experienced forwards such as Bob Beardmore, Brian Case and Ian Potter plus the expensive David Stephenson, the team did not gel, and won only ‘ out of 26 games to again finish 12th and relegated. The tone was set right at the start with a comprehensive defeat at home to Wigan 44-7 in front of 10,138, and was completed by 4 successive league defeats ending at Central Park, watched by 20,041 by 34-6. There was no profess on the cup competitions, culminating in an embarrassing defeat at Whitehaven by 23-22. Chris Johnson only kicked 50 goals, while top tryscoerer Ruane only crossed 13 times.
Well that’s it, I will leave it to someone else to cover the 90’s onwards as there were some quite slim pickings to come. My memories of course include the Tommy Martyn inspired 32-16 after extra time win over Whitehaven for our first taste of superleague,and then the sensational first half against Huddersfield in 2016, Other stand outs include a comprehensive Northern Rail Cup win over Hull KR at Rochdale and another exciting National League Trophy victory over Sheffield at Halifax And who cac forget the 2 last minute wins at Blackpool against Halifsx and Bradford?
I would once again thank Mike Latham’s book for all the statistics used, although some of them were already engrained on my memory I.e.35,000 Leythers in a Wembley crowd of 85,514, 22,660 the highest crowd I have seen at H.P. Against Wigan, 16,494 for a home Lancs Cup semi final against Widnes and I think the most remarkable of all, 8,135 for a cup replay against Huyton. I will always be grateful to have seen the 2 best seasons in Leigh’s history and the 3 best players in Mick Martyn and John Woods, with apologies to aJimmy Ledgard or Trvor Allan who were before my time.
