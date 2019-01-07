There's a Fans Panel Meeting this Thursday. Has anyone got any questions they'd like asking?
Here are the questions I've got lined up:
1) At the last meeting we were told there were 2 to 3 signings likely and those players had been playing Super League last season. Are we any further forward with those?
2) Are we still intending to sign 2 Hull players on season long loans? If so, can they be named?
3) There are presently 18 players in our squad. Without relying on Hull to plug the gaps, we seem light on numbers. How do Carl and Richard feel about this?
4) As we're trying to improve the game day experience for fans, this was not helped by three of our four trialists not having shirt numbers listed on the scoreboard last Sunday. Had Ryan Dixon not won Man Of The Match, I wouldn't have known who number 30 was. Why was the Hull squad not listed on the main scoreboard? I feel we let the Hull fans down as they deserved to know who was playing and what their shirt numbers were.
I too wanted to know who all the Hull players were but I was left wondering. When the PA announcement was made, the Hull players were announced as wearing 1 to 17 but that wasn't the case. I tried to scribble down their names but wasn't quick enough. Thankfully quite a lot had names on their shirts but not all of them. I'm sure a lot of the travelling Hull fans were left somewhat in the dark too. They turned out in large numbers and I feel we could have done more to make their day out a better experience.
Why did we not do a better job on this?
5) Quite a lot of Dons fans were turning up at the turnstiles believing they could pay at the gate. It would have been helpful if the communications sent out by the club had made it clear that it was an all ticket game. Can we make sure this is made clear for the Leeds and London games?
Please add your questions below and I'll ask them at the meeting on Thursday.
Thanks - Mike Lindley
