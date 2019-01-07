WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jonathan Davies: 30 years on from the day he switched to RL

Posted by Anthony Jones on Mon Jan 07, 2019 2:20 pm
Jonathan Davies: 30 years on from the day he switched to Rugby League.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/46736372
Posted by TheDreadnought on Mon Jan 07, 2019 2:22 pm
Excellent rugby player, terrible commentator.
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”
Posted by Anthony Jones on Mon Jan 07, 2019 2:29 pm
TheDreadnought wrote:
Excellent rugby player, terrible commentator.


He drinks in my local bar.
He enjoys a pint.
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Jan 07, 2019 2:35 pm
One of the best players I've seen. Don't mind him as a commentator.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

