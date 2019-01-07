Almost here lads, mad to think it's 3 weeks until the season starts. Betfred odds for us next year below
Grand Final 2019 - 33/1
Regular season winner 22/1
Top 5 finish - 7/4
To finish bottom - 20/1
Steve Prescott Man of Steel - Danny Brough and Tom Johnstone our shortest odds at 50/1
Regular season top try scorer - Tom Johnstone 11/1
Regular Season and Grand Final winners - 66/1
Interesting bet for anyone who might fancy a bigger stake, TJ to be our teams top try scorer 5/4...
