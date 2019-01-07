WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield Trinity Odds - Betfred

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Wakefield Trinity Odds - Betfred

Post a reply
Wakefield Trinity Odds - Betfred
Post Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:39 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:39 pm
TheDreadnought User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 107th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 143
Almost here lads, mad to think it's 3 weeks until the season starts. Betfred odds for us next year below

Grand Final 2019 - 33/1
Regular season winner 22/1
Top 5 finish - 7/4
To finish bottom - 20/1
Steve Prescott Man of Steel - Danny Brough and Tom Johnstone our shortest odds at 50/1
Regular season top try scorer - Tom Johnstone 11/1
Regular Season and Grand Final winners - 66/1

Interesting bet for anyone who might fancy a bigger stake, TJ to be our teams top try scorer 5/4...
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”
Re: Wakefield Trinity Odds - Betfred
Post Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:56 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:56 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 230
Rep Position: 10th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 10472
TheDreadnought wrote:
Almost here lads, mad to think it's 3 weeks until the season starts. Betfred odds for us next year below

Grand Final 2019 - 33/1
Regular season winner 22/1
Top 5 finish - 7/4
To finish bottom - 20/1
Steve Prescott Man of Steel - Danny Brough and Tom Johnstone our shortest odds at 50/1
Regular season top try scorer - Tom Johnstone 11/1
Regular Season and Grand Final winners - 66/1

Interesting bet for anyone who might fancy a bigger stake, TJ to be our teams top try scorer 5/4...



THe only one of your list with any real value is TJ to top the try charts.

If he stays fit and Trinity have anything like a decent season, he will be right up there.

Is there anything for the Challenge Cup ?
Re: Wakefield Trinity Odds - Betfred
Post Mon Jan 07, 2019 2:09 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Mon Jan 07, 2019 2:09 pm
TheDreadnought User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 107th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 143
wrencat1873 wrote:
THe only one of your list with any real value is TJ to top the try charts.

If he stays fit and Trinity have anything like a decent season, he will be right up there.

Is there anything for the Challenge Cup ?


Can't see the challenge cup on there or Bet365.
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BarnsleyGull, BigJMolloy, charlie, Deeencee, homme vaste, madkeentrin, metallicat, Prince Buster, ricardo07, sandcat20, thebeagle, TheDreadnought, Trin3195, Trinity1315, wakefield1990, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 138 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,831,9711,27777,3664,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)