Post Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:20 pm
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:20 pm
Are the odds out there ? . Had a look and cant find any. Who would your money be on ? .
Posted by the artist on Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:27 pm
My Mate Ronnie wrote:
Are the odds out there ? . Had a look and cant find any. Who would your money be on ? .


with only the bottom team relegated this season there isn't as much pressure on teams, maybe no one will, though i can see radford coming under pressure if hull do poorly
The referee's indecision is final
Posted by rover 2000 on Mon Jan 07, 2019 2:38 pm
Radford if F.C lose 3 or 4 games early doors. other than that i think most coaches are fairly safe in their jobs, providing any major hammerings in concession.

Danny Ward is the coach least likely to get the bullet.
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

