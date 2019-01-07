WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Super League

Post a reply
Super League
Post Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:14 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:14 pm
TheDreadnought User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 107th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 143
In your opinion who is the worst and best side in this years competition and why?
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”
Re: Super League
Post Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:18 pm
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:18 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 22
Rep Position: 95th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 328
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 2085
Worst has to be London due to the lack of SL experience and quality

Best is a toss up between Saints and Wire. Both recruited well. Could this finally be Wire's year?
Re: Super League
Post Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:24 pm
Posted by Someday on Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:24 pm
Someday Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 47
Rep Position: 70th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 432
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Worst has to be London due to the lack of SL experience and quality

Best is a toss up between Saints and Wire. Both recruited well. Could this finally be Wire's year?

No wires year is 2032 it’s in the stars but the fans do not know so they keep saying it’s their year LOL
Re: Super League
Post Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:40 pm
Posted by wire-flyer on Mon Jan 07, 2019 1:40 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 61
Rep Position: 56th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 573
Location: Reebok, 1800ft
Someday wrote:
No wires year is 2032 it’s in the stars but the fans do not know so they keep saying it’s their year LOL


I would take that

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AS108, Brid B&W, Bullseye, Charlie Sheen, Chris.Taylor, Dally, Dave K., Fax Machine, Jimmythecuckoo, Mild Rover, pandamonium, SaleSlim, TheDreadnought and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,831,9711,27777,3664,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)