On the last count we have 19 players, we'll need a lot more depth going into the season if we get a few injuires. We may just loan players in when we need them as and when, to keep the salary count low.
However, starting team looks strong barring a fullback / winger:
1 Fullback
2 Jonny Pownall
3 Stefan Marsh
4 Iain Thornley
5 Jack Higginson
6 Martyn Ridyard
7 Josh Woods
8 Andy Bracek
9 Declan O'Donnell
10 Tom Spencer
11 Tony Adamson
12 Luke Adamson
13 Nick Gregson
14 Joe Cator
15 Andy Thornley
16 Sam Brooks
17 Mitch Cox
18 Fullback
19 Winger / Centre
20 Centre / second row
21 Oliver Russell (can he play fullback?)
22 Micky Higham
23 Prop
24 Prop
25 Ben Sims
