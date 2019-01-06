WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gale done for 2019

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Gale done for 2019

Post a reply
Gale done for 2019
Post Sun Jan 06, 2019 12:35 pm
Posted by Rhinoshaund III on Sun Jan 06, 2019 12:35 pm
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 114th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 739
Ruptured achilles in training apparently. Im 5mths post rupture, feel for the lad. Its an awful injury. Im 35 and overweight, heâ€™ll probably get top treatment but still a 12mth recovery to full fitness.
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1909â€“10, 1922â€“23, 1931â€“32, 1935â€“36, 1940â€“41, 1941â€“42, 1956â€“57, 1967â€“68, 1976â€“77, 1977â€“78, 1999, 2014, 2015
Superleague Champions 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017
Championship Winners 1960â€“61, 1968â€“69, 1971â€“72
World Club Champions 2005, 2008, 2012
Premiership Winners 1974â€“75, 1978â€“79
SL League Leaders 2004, 2009, 2015
Re: Gale done for 2019
Post Sun Jan 06, 2019 12:41 pm
Posted by Pats plastic pitch on Sun Jan 06, 2019 12:41 pm
Pats plastic pitch Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 115th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Mar 17, 2016 2:03 pm
Posts: 73
Have they signed anyone else ?
Webster gone
Gale out for the season
Roberts spends his career on the sideline.

Great coach but not the team they were two years ago for me.
Re: Gale done for 2019
Post Sun Jan 06, 2019 12:59 pm
Posted by Nothus on Sun Jan 06, 2019 12:59 pm
Nothus User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 63
Rep Position: 58th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 5046
Location: Bradford
Well they've got Roberts and Aston to fill in but that is a huge blow for their chances of silverware in 2019.
Probably looking at a 5th to 8th finish rather than a top four finish now imo.
Re: Gale done for 2019
Post Sun Jan 06, 2019 1:22 pm
Posted by Pats plastic pitch on Sun Jan 06, 2019 1:22 pm
Pats plastic pitch Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 115th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Mar 17, 2016 2:03 pm
Posts: 73
Nothus wrote:
Well they've got Roberts and Aston to fill in but that is a huge blow for their chances of silverware in 2019.
Probably looking at a 5th to 8th finish rather than a top four finish now imo.

Yeah sadly I agree. Webster has hardly been in his prime but still did a job for Cas. Reading another Cas forum, talk of Roberts currently being injured as well as Ellis for a couple of months.

Trueman and McShane in the halves with Milner at hooker wouldnâ€™t be the end of the world. McShane for me has gone from one of the most underrated players in SL to one of the best.

Who plays FB for them these days?
Re: Gale done for 2019
Post Sun Jan 06, 2019 1:33 pm
Posted by Rhinoshaund III on Sun Jan 06, 2019 1:33 pm
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 114th / 77,366
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 739
Peter Mataâ€™utia
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1909â€“10, 1922â€“23, 1931â€“32, 1935â€“36, 1940â€“41, 1941â€“42, 1956â€“57, 1967â€“68, 1976â€“77, 1977â€“78, 1999, 2014, 2015
Superleague Champions 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017
Championship Winners 1960â€“61, 1968â€“69, 1971â€“72
World Club Champions 2005, 2008, 2012
Premiership Winners 1974â€“75, 1978â€“79
SL League Leaders 2004, 2009, 2015

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, bull on a canary, Clearwing, glee, kobashi, little wayne69, MattyB, MortigiTempo, moxi1, Pats plastic pitch, Rhinoshaund III, robinrovers10, Sal Paradise, Strinket, The Ghost of '99, Wigg'n and 158 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,831,5971,25777,3664,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)