Post Sat Jan 05, 2019 9:39 pm
Posted by robinrovers10 on Sat Jan 05, 2019 9:39 pm
It just shows how bad our 2018 squad was when most of the released players have had to go part time or have not signed for a team.

Donaldson- on trial at Leeds, Rhinos fans are not happy with his contract that theyre going to offer him

Walne- Just signed a 1 year part time deal with Barrow!

Clarkson- Currently without a club

Marsh- Signed for York- has found his level, we will see if he is good enough

Salter- Seen a video Bulls v York and he looked 3 stone overweight. Thanks for the effort, but you were part of the downfall- simply not good enough. Signed for York

Clavering- From what I saw he looked like a poormans Paul Fletcher- Signes for nobody

Williams- Could be Bright Sodjie, could be Dean Andrews, you cannot judge what you cannot see.


Cator- Just his size will let him down, a good rugby player, but in Sheens we trust in what he sees of him in training.

Donaldson- We all know his downfall, too small, hope he does well at Leeds, but you cannot polish a turd

Bobby Blair- Just think it was 1 season too far. Showed glimpses of his old self last season, but they were few and far between, his quota spot is better spent on Drinkwater.
