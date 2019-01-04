I think its time for an action to shown that the RFL has indeed gone beyond stupidity,
support should be shown to Catalan, Toronto and Toulouse in withdrawing all super league clubs from the challenge cup until they reinstate all clubs on the same basis.
If my club chooses to take this action I would support it in fact I hope they will lead the way
support should be shown to Catalan, Toronto and Toulouse in withdrawing all super league clubs from the challenge cup until they reinstate all clubs on the same basis.
If my club chooses to take this action I would support it in fact I hope they will lead the way