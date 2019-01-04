WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - should the 11 super league back out of the Challenge Cup

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace should the 11 super league back out of the Challenge Cup

Post a reply
Posted by snowie on Fri Jan 04, 2019 7:51 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 119
Rep Position: 24th / 77,364
Quiz Score: 232
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 18534
I think its time for an action to shown that the RFL has indeed gone beyond stupidity,

support should be shown to Catalan, Toronto and Toulouse in withdrawing all super league clubs from the challenge cup until they reinstate all clubs on the same basis.

If my club chooses to take this action I would support it in fact I hope they will lead the way
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Fri Jan 04, 2019 8:35 pm
Ruune Rebellion Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 116th / 77,364
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2018 6:20 pm
Posts: 157
Won’t happen. The big clubs are so skint they are dependant on the gate receipts
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, Beverley red, Bull Mania, Clearwing, dboy, ducknumber1, endoman, Jukesays, kobashi, OFFTHECUFF, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Ruune Rebellion, Ste100Centurions, steadygetyerboots-on, Towns88 and 186 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,831,2691,34177,3644,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)