Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 4:22 pm
Posted by JINJER on Fri Jan 04, 2019 4:22 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member


Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6966
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Booked ours today, £36 return, not too bad, just need to get our match tickets now. Will the club shop have tickets in store yet?
Re: Train for the London fixture.
Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 4:33 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Fri Jan 04, 2019 4:33 pm
TheDreadnought
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig


Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 120
Who's that wi lad?
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”
Re: Train for the London fixture.
Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 4:35 pm
Posted by JINJER on Fri Jan 04, 2019 4:35 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member


Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6966
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
TheDreadnought wrote:
Who's that wi lad?

I'll find out and get back to you.
Re: Train for the London fixture.
Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 4:44 pm
Posted by JINJER on Fri Jan 04, 2019 4:44 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member


Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6966
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Can't get hold of the lad that booked them but I think it might well have been Virgin.
