WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Superleague 2019 New Beginnings

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Superleague 2019 New Beginnings

Post a reply
Superleague 2019 New Beginnings
Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 1:56 pm
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Fri Jan 04, 2019 1:56 pm
My Mate Ronnie Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 118th / 77,364
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 30, 2018 9:20 am
Posts: 97
https://youtu.be/YuvttSUk3To
Re: Superleague 2019 New Beginnings
Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 2:06 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Fri Jan 04, 2019 2:06 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 229
Rep Position: 10th / 77,364
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 10454
Excellent video, apart from our new head poncho. Surely better with a professional presenter "selling" the game ??
The Nou Camp fixture is a cracking idea and should be the biggest crowd for a regular season fixture.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Barrett was robbed, bramleyrhino, BRIXTON, ducknumber1, Durham Giant, fun time frankie, g_balls, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Him, homme vaste, Karen, Little Ivor, little wayne69, MorePlaymakersNeeded, northmanchesterdevil, Pumpetypump, Saxy, Ste100Centurions, TheDreadnought, thepimp007, Traffic, Uncle Rico and 108 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,831,1151,08377,3644,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)