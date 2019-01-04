It's interesting and slightly worrying to read a piece in the Courier about RM's pre season planning. In it he says that our pre season won't end until March. Yes, that's four to five games into the season! His thinking is to peak towards the end of the season and hopefully make a top five finish. Firstly if I thought that a top five place was all we were aiming for I doubt I would have forked out for two season tickets. If you aim for top spot and slip up slightly you should still get a play off place. Likewise, aiming for top five and coming up just short gets you mid table. Last season all coaches bar RM seemed to realise the importance of a good start, but it seems our coach dosen't class it as a priority. With the squad assembled Fax should be aiming for more than just top five and ,in my opinion, a flying start is essential. RM is untouchable in a lot of people's eyes but he has been given the backing of a very good looking squad and needs to produce the results, no excuses. Here's hoping he gets it right and our club goes on to have a successful and memorable year. Up The Fax!