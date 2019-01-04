WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans Challenge Cup

Catalans Challenge Cup
Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 12:37 pm
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Fri Jan 04, 2019 12:37 pm
Catalans Dragons are reportedly refusing to pay a deposit to play in the Challenge Cup this year, meaning the competition could be without its current holders, according to Lâ€™IndÃ©pendant.
The Dragons are understood to have followed Toulouse and Toronto Wolfpackâ€™s example and questioned why they should pay the Â£495K equivalent fee required of non-English clubs.
The Rugby Football Leagueâ€™s reasoning for the fee is due to the loss of revenue as a result of any of the overseas teamsâ€™ progression in the competition. Catalans won the Cup last year in front of a crowd of just 50,672.
Re: Catalans Challenge Cup
Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 12:43 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Fri Jan 04, 2019 12:43 pm
How embarrassing. Maybe London and Salford will follow the trend.
Mac out!
Re: Catalans Challenge Cup
Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 12:56 pm
Posted by 100% Warrior on Fri Jan 04, 2019 12:56 pm
Good. So they should bloody refuse as well. Itâ€™s absolutely embarassing by the inept RFL.

If they canâ€™t afford Wembley; donâ€™t play there. To charge clubs such at Catalans, Toulouse and Toronto Â£700,000 to play in the Challenge Cup is completely incomprehensible.

Yet another reason why the RFL are completely and utterly destroying RL in Europe. The sooner theyâ€™re gone, the better IMHO.

SL clubs should all support Catalans, Toronto and Toulouse by refusing to participate. What if Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield were to make the final and it not sell out? Would the RFL demand down payment from them in 2021?

Wembley not selling out is not the fault of the clubs; itâ€™s the fault of the clueless at marketing and advertising RFL.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895

