Catalans Dragons are reportedly refusing to pay a deposit to play in the Challenge Cup this year, meaning the competition could be without its current holders, according to Lâ€™IndÃ©pendant.
The Dragons are understood to have followed Toulouse and Toronto Wolfpackâ€™s example and questioned why they should pay the Â£495K equivalent fee required of non-English clubs.
The Rugby Football Leagueâ€™s reasoning for the fee is due to the loss of revenue as a result of any of the overseas teamsâ€™ progression in the competition. Catalans won the Cup last year in front of a crowd of just 50,672.
