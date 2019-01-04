WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The name's bond. Half million quid bond

Board index Super League Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net The name's bond. Half million quid bond

Post a reply
The name's bond. Half million quid bond
Post Fri Jan 04, 2019 11:24 am
Posted by John_D on Fri Jan 04, 2019 11:24 am
John_D User avatar
RÃ©seau 100% de Treiziste
RÃ©seau 100% de Treiziste
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 99th / 77,364
Quiz Score: 336
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 31020
Location: The commentary box
Reports in XIII Mondial that the â‚¬550k bond that was levelled at Toronto and Toulouse is also being applied to the reigning champions in order that they defend the Challenge Cup. Like Toronto and Toulouse (and no Champo club is going to be able to pay that), the Dragons are also refusing to cough up.

The consequences of the inability of the RFL to sell a showpiece event is being passed on to associate member clubs who don't have a say in how the game is run. The RFL is not currently fit for purpose.
Posted by John_D on Fri Jan 04, 2019 12:01 pm
John_D User avatar
RÃ©seau 100% de Treiziste
RÃ©seau 100% de Treiziste
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 99th / 77,364
Quiz Score: 336
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 31020
Location: The commentary box
The news snuck out in the Bradford chairman's column in the Bradford T&A this week.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: John_D and 25 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,831,0681,22677,3644,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)