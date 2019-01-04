Reports in XIII Mondial that the â‚¬550k bond that was levelled at Toronto and Toulouse is also being applied to the reigning champions in order that they defend the Challenge Cup. Like Toronto and Toulouse (and no Champo club is going to be able to pay that), the Dragons are also refusing to cough up.
The consequences of the inability of the RFL to sell a showpiece event is being passed on to associate member clubs who don't have a say in how the game is run. The RFL is not currently fit for purpose.
