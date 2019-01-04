WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - lawrence testamonial v bradford

first pre season game not far away now

should be a decent turn out for lawrence

uate not playing, dont expect to see mcgillvary or cudjoe either among others still not ready

but frawley is going to play so will be good to see him for this first time

mcintosh confirmed as full back for 2019... with grix more for coaching him and if needed he can play but you would think rankin would be ahead of grix too.

bradford should provide a decent test seeing as they are now a championship club rather than league 1 as when previously played them
