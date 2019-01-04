There were a lot of interesting results in that player survey that was done by Rugby League World magazine recently. Thereâ€™s a few threads on the Virtual Terrace about it.
Some interesting findings that would, if implemented, have an impact on championship clubs: Almost all players surveyed want relegation and promotion set in stone);
Every Super League club has a reserve team (95% want one); dual-registration scrapped (more than half).
Some interesting findings that would, if implemented, have an impact on championship clubs: Almost all players surveyed want relegation and promotion set in stone);
Every Super League club has a reserve team (95% want one); dual-registration scrapped (more than half).