well in case you haven't noticed its finally game week of sorts with the first pre season friendly. Is anyone venturing across to the keepmoat? what sort of side are we likely to see turn out? is anybody really too bothered about pre season friendlies? For my part i reckon we will see mostly younger players, though i reckon he might field what will most likely be the reserve team, with the new signings on show.
one piece of news gleaned from the local donny rag is that hull are sending 2 players there on a season long loan
